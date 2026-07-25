Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,460 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $87,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $436.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $390.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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