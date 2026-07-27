Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,529 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 78,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $37,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Essex Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $201.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $300.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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