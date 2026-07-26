Sei Investments Co. Sells 101,488 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of US Foods worth $46,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in US Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,203,880 shares of the company's stock worth $1,222,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,780,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,037,949,000 after purchasing an additional 904,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in US Foods by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,862,100 shares of the company's stock worth $968,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company's stock worth $625,530,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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US Foods Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of USFD opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.US Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USFD

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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