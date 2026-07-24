Sei Investments Co. Sells 129,080 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687,263 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 129,080 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.31% of BorgWarner worth $145,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $1,185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3%

BorgWarner stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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