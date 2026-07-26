Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,135 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,327 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Jabil worth $63,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $312.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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