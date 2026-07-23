Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,419 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,666 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 27,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $292,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $340.69 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.61 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Article title

Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Article title

Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Article title

One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Article title

Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Article title

Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Article title

Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Article title

Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports note the stock has fallen sharply this year and recently hit a new 1-year low after an analyst downgrade, underscoring continued investor concern over valuation and near-term growth. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $585.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

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