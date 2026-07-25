Sei Investments Co. Sells 329,782 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 329,782 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Realty Income worth $84,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 119.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,557 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,408.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 37,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:O opened at $65.59 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Huntington assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Realty Income vs SCHD ETF: Better buy for income investors?

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Realty Income's Data Center Bet Could Turbocharge Dividend Growth Over the Next Decade

Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on Realty Income, suggesting analysts still see the stock as fairly valued rather than an obvious bargain or sell candidate. Barclays Remains a Hold on Realty Income (O)

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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