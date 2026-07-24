Sei Investments Co. Sells 342,434 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,077 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 342,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $133,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.07. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Danaher's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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