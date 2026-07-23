Sei Investments Co. Sells 39,198 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,239 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 39,198 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $238,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Lam Research has strong growth and earnings-beat potential, with Zacks/Yahoo highlighting expectations for earnings to rise next week and pointing to favorable fundamentals that could support an upside surprise. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Lam Research has strong growth and earnings-beat potential, with Zacks/Yahoo highlighting expectations for earnings to rise next week and pointing to favorable fundamentals that could support an upside surprise. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains broadly bullish, with another note saying the average brokerage recommendation favors buying Lam Research, which can help reinforce investor confidence in the name. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains broadly bullish, with another note saying the average brokerage recommendation favors buying Lam Research, which can help reinforce investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor-sector coverage has been constructive, with articles noting renewed buying in chip stocks on AI infrastructure optimism and listing Lam Research among the names benefiting from the rebound. Article Title

Semiconductor-sector coverage has been constructive, with articles noting renewed buying in chip stocks on AI infrastructure optimism and listing Lam Research among the names benefiting from the rebound. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary frames LRCX as a solid growth stock and suggests the company’s fundamentals could support exceptional returns, adding to the bullish narrative. Article Title

Additional commentary frames LRCX as a solid growth stock and suggests the company’s fundamentals could support exceptional returns, adding to the bullish narrative. Neutral Sentiment: One article compared Lam Research with Applied Materials, but it appears to be industry analysis rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for LRCX. Article Title

One article compared Lam Research with Applied Materials, but it appears to be industry analysis rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for LRCX. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage says investors have been locking in profits in technology stocks ahead of key earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, which can create short-term pressure on semiconductor shares like Lam Research. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

LRCX stock opened at $319.29 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $340.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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