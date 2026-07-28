Sei Investments Co. Sells 443,361 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 443,361 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $153,397.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,245,810.60. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

HALO opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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