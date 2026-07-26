Sei Investments Co. Sells 56,902 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Tenet Healthcare worth $53,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Key Tenet Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $233.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenet Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenet Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Tenet Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here