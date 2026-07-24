Sei Investments Co. Sells 66,902 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 66,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Raymond James Financial worth $133,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 46,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 8,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $138.82 and a one year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.57%.The company's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James Financial

Key Stories Impacting Raymond James Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with reported EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and revenue of $3.93 billion versus $3.87 billion expected.

Raymond James beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with reported EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and revenue of $3.93 billion versus $3.87 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: Management reported record quarterly net revenues, record EPS, and strong year-over-year growth in profitability, which suggests operating momentum remains solid. Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026 Results

Management reported record quarterly net revenues, record EPS, and strong year-over-year growth in profitability, which suggests operating momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Barclays to $196, Citizens JMP to $205, and JPMorgan to $179, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Barclays to $196, Citizens JMP to $205, and JPMorgan to $179, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Business fundamentals were strong, with record client assets under administration of $1.92 trillion and $21.7 billion of net new assets in the Private Client Group, highlighting healthy client inflows.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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