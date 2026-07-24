Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,188 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,521 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Expedia Group worth $129,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $861,979,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $257.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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