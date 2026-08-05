Sei Investments Co. Sells 85,066 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,932 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 85,066 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Boise Cascade worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $42,146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,407 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $252,713,000 after acquiring an additional 539,962 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 214,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 420,189 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 419,993 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 425,179 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 284,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 292,556 shares of the construction company's stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 231,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $403,351.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,915.25. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boise Cascade from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.80.

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Boise Cascade News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boise Cascade this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Boise Cascade reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the $1.23 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.83 billion versus expectations of $1.77 billion. Revenue increased 5.2% year over year, supporting the bullish reaction. Boise Cascade second-quarter earnings report

Boise Cascade reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the $1.23 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.83 billion versus expectations of $1.77 billion. Revenue increased 5.2% year over year, supporting the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Distribution partnership with James Hardie expands. Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution division will become the sole nationwide distributor of James Hardie’s complete portfolio of exterior building products in the United States. The agreement could broaden Boise Cascade’s product offering, strengthen customer relationships and support distribution growth. Boise Cascade and James Hardie expand nationwide distribution partnership

Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution division will become the sole nationwide distributor of James Hardie’s complete portfolio of exterior building products in the United States. The agreement could broaden Boise Cascade’s product offering, strengthen customer relationships and support distribution growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call presented a mixed outlook. The call emphasized growth opportunities but also discussed transition risks, meaning investors may be weighing the longer-term benefits of expansion against near-term execution challenges. Boise Cascade balances growth with transition risks

The call emphasized growth opportunities but also discussed transition risks, meaning investors may be weighing the longer-term benefits of expansion against near-term execution challenges. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remained relatively modest. Despite the earnings beat, Boise Cascade reported a net margin of 1.73%, while quarterly EPS was slightly below the $1.64 recorded in the year-earlier period. These factors could limit enthusiasm if costs or transition expenses increase. Boise Cascade second-quarter 2026 results

Boise Cascade Trading Up 4.3%

BCC stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Boise Cascade's payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

See Also

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