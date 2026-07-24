Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,813 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,810 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Lowe's Companies worth $151,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $201.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.45. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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