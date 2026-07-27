Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of The Ensign Group worth $37,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company's stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company's stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.50.

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Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $172.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average of $183.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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