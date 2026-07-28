Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,477.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,288.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,263.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,268.76.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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