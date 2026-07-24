Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 62,482 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $109,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 13,185.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDU. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $605.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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