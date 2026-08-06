Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Impinj worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 7,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 973,667 shares in the company, valued at $146,809,510.26. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Impinj Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $108.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore set a $144.00 target price on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

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