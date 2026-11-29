State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,256 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 2,437,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.18% of Selective Insurance Group worth $206,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Selective Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Cynthia Nicholson sold 3,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $364,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,772.73. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $105.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Selective Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. Founded in 1926, the company provides insurance through a network of independent agents. Its offerings include commercial property and liability coverage, workers' compensation, commercial auto insurance, personal auto and homeowners insurance, and excess and surplus lines coverage. Selective also provides risk-management services to help businesses identify and reduce potential losses.

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