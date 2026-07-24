Sellaronda Global Management LP Invests $12.14 Million in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Sellaronda Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 725,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000. Sportradar Group comprises approximately 8.0% of Sellaronda Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sellaronda Global Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Sportradar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,117,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,643,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,674 shares of the company's stock worth $287,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,866,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,728,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,263 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.28 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Fleet purchased 7,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 160,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,913.29. The trade was a 5.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carsten Koerl acquired 143,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,891,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,278,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,141,538.56. This represents a 6.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 357,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,220 over the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SRAD. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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