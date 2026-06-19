Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,131 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 104,242 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $53,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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