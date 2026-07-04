Sempra Energy $SRE Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 234,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.38% of Sempra Energy worth $219,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $101.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report).

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