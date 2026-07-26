Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Semtech worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Semtech by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 107,617 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares during the period. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $154,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Semtech by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Semtech

In related news, insider John Michael Wilson sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,748,920. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hong Q. Hou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,267. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,091. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $177.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.53 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.Semtech's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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