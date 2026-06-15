Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,618,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,112,097 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $321,040,000 after purchasing an additional 666,456 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Semtech by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,380,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,528,000 after purchasing an additional 633,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 879,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 585,852 shares during the last quarter.

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Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $172.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Semtech's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. UBS Group raised their target price on Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Semtech from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Semtech from $157.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Semtech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semtech

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,390.59. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $392,312.82. This trade represents a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,268,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

See Also

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