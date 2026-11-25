Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 374,962 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.51% of Semtech worth $85,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $9,783,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 56.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,422 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,454,000 after buying an additional 196,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $13,673,000.

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Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $526,508.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,402,308.45. The trade was a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Ruehl sold 1,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,300. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock worth $2,392,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Semtech News Summary

These are some of the SMTC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Semtech reported record fiscal Q3 revenue of $423 million and adjusted EPS of $1.17, beating analyst estimates. Revenue grew 58% year over year, with data-center demand and LoRa strength contributing to results. The company also forecast Q4 revenue of $475 million–$485 million and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.36, both above consensus. Zacks Q3 earnings article

Semtech reported record fiscal Q3 revenue of $423 million and adjusted EPS of $1.17, beating analyst estimates. Revenue grew 58% year over year, with data-center demand and LoRa strength contributing to results. The company also forecast Q4 revenue of $475 million–$485 million and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.36, both above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management indicated that data-center sales could more than double to over $1 billion in fiscal 2028, supported by strong bookings, hyperscaler design wins and product demand. This outlook reinforces the longer-term growth case, though it did not prevent the near-term share decline. Zacks earnings-call article

Management indicated that data-center sales could more than double to over $1 billion in fiscal 2028, supported by strong bookings, hyperscaler design wins and product demand. This outlook reinforces the longer-term growth case, though it did not prevent the near-term share decline. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and strong forecast, shares fell sharply after results, suggesting investors may have been expecting even more or were taking profits. Several firms lowered price targets: Morgan Stanley cut its target to $157 from $176 and kept an Equal Weight rating; Craig Hallum lowered its target to $160 from $205 while maintaining Buy. Benzinga analyst forecast article

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $230.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $127.05. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.50.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post 2.80 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor and connectivity technology company that develops products for communications, industrial, and consumer applications. Its portfolio includes analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, signal-integrity and protection products, and power-management solutions used in electronic systems. The company is known for LoRa technology, which supports low-power, long-range wireless communications for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Semtech also provides cellular IoT modules, routers, and related services, expanding its connectivity offerings through its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in 2023.

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