Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Life Time Group makes up 1.4% of Senator Investment Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.60% of Life Time Group worth $35,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at $510,985,369.18. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,876,110 shares of company stock valued at $854,609,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Life Time Group's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report).

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