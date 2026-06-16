Senator Investment Group LP Takes $8.22 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.36% of Warby Parker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 56,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

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Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,319.81 and a beta of 1.96. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Warby Parker had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.15%.The company had revenue of $242.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 75,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $1,847,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,052.40. This represents a 59.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 20,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $574,961.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,788.83. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 198,040 shares of company stock worth $5,340,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warby Parker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.50.

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About Warby Parker

Warby Parker, Inc NYSE: WRBY is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report).

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