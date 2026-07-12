Seneca House Advisors Buys Shares of 17,993 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,993 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 14,104 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,860,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394,616. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.Freeport-McMoRan's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CICC Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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