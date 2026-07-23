Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,391,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 125,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $260,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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