Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 2,970.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 46.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 492,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,583,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,625,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $46,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,177.71. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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