Sentinel Dome Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Sentinel Dome Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 1.1% of Sentinel Dome Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 1,638,889 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,411.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 363,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 339,070 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $8,592,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,447,000 after buying an additional 450,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 25,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. The trade was a 33.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,660,817.80. The trade was a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.46 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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