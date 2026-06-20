Sentinel Dome Partners LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sentinel Dome Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Oracle comprises approximately 1.3% of Sentinel Dome Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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