Sentinel Dome Partners LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sentinel Dome Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,750 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Sentinel Dome Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Home Depot by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $334.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $323.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.39. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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