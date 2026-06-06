SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 250.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,065 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 952,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.39% of SentinelOne worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock worth $547,988,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,551,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 346,014 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,659,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 226,173 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 target price on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The business's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $207,318.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 628,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,424,027.90. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $215,123.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,823.28. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,313 shares of company stock worth $6,916,902. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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