Senvest Management LLC Buys 275,252 Shares of The Lovesac Company $LOVE

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,393 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 275,252 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned 6.94% of Lovesac worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,087 shares of the company's stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162,580 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 193.6% during the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,097 shares of the company's stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 234,812 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 291,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 234,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 95,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company's stock.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.66 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.480 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.340-0.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on Lovesac in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lovesac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lovesac

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $440,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 293,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,305,042.12. This represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,550 shares of company stock worth $490,146. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lovesac Profile

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Free Report).

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