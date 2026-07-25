Senvest Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546,812 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 226,754 shares during the period. LendingClub makes up 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 3.94% of LendingClub worth $65,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,052 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 53,682 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238,519 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,760,141 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $82,482,000 after purchasing an additional 139,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,160 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. LendingClub Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $252.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. LendingClub's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,235. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 23,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $425,978.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,594,712 shares in the company, valued at $28,481,556.32. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 119,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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