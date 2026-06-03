Sequent Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,671 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $527.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $850.42 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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