Sequent Planning LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sequent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $422.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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