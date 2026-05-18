Sequent Planning LLC Purchases 3,269 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sequent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 310.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $404.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.81 and a 12-month high of $421.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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