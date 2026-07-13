Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,867 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,668 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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