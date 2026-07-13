Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,411 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $372.91 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $387.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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