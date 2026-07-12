Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,108 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

TXN stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.46. 4,141,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,491. The firm's 50-day moving average is $301.47 and its 200-day moving average is $239.31. The company has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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