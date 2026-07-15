Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,253 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entergy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Up 0.5%

ETR stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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