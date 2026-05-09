Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marriott International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $353.18 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.55 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.85. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total transaction of $716,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,451,633.97. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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