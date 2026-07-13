Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,293 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,165 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Masco were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Masco by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 103,957 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 156,870 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the construction company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Masco by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,511 shares of the construction company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore upgraded Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MAS opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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