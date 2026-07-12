Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,953 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 58.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,314 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,669,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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