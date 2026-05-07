Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.58 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $3,635,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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