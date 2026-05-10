Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $340.02 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $280.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77. The company has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here