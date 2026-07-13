Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in AON were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in AON by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $356.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.78. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $304.59 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. AON's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,440. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AON

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AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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